4NEW 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,344.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $37,251.26 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

