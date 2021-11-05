500,000 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.48% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

