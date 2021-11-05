52,550 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 116,193.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,457. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.