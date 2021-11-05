57,984 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after buying an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

