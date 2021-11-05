$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,567 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.