$7.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

