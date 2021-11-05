77,047 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,635. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,921 shares of company stock worth $9,633,023. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.