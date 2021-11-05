800,000 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.64% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

