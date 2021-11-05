Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $240,307.71 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06.

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 326,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,138. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

