AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 73.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $204,360.47 and $48,252.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

