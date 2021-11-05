AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,348,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

