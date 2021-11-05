ACENT Price Tops $0.15 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $5.90 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

