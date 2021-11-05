Achain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Achain has a market cap of $9.17 million and $1.41 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00385302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.