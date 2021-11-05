Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.83%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

