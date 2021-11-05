ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading 6.1% Higher

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 2,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environment, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, and miscellaneous obligations nationwide. It also provides miscellaneous surety such as worker’s compensation, supply, subdivision, license, and permit bonds.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ACMAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACMAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.