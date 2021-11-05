Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.67. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

