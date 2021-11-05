Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $264,719.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.12 or 0.07355361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.00977469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00087325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00421780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00280852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242628 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

