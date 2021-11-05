ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA opened at $20.00 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

