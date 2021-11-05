Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ADMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 27,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

