AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

AHCO stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

