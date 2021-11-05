ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,575,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

