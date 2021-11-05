Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $127.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,825. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 154.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Partners LLC now owns 5,257,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,003 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

