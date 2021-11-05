Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.