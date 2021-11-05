Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock’s current price.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

