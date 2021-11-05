Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 2,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,123. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.