AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 6,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

