AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 0.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 6,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

