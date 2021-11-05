Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.18

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.18 or 1.00164391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00060516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00587778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00316903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00171006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00015051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,828,790 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

