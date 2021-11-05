Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 3.8%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 124,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 675,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

