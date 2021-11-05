Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $178.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock valued at $211,439,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

