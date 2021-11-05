Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Airbnb by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.