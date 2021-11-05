Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

