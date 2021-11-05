Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 22.7%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)’s share price shot up 22.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.95. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Aker ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

