Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst Research. Dep forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $127.43 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,243 shares of company stock worth $4,167,594. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

