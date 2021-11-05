Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Global Payments comprises about 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,225,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 52,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,902. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

