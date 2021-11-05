Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and approximately $254.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.00512296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,690,197,093 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,111,799 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

