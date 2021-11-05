Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

