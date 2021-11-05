Alkuri Global Acquisition (KURI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

