Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $64,007.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

