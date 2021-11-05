Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$44.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.53. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.99 and a 52-week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

