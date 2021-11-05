Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 11.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was up 11.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.
The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
