Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 11.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was up 11.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

