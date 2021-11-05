Alpha Quark Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.26 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $91.03 million and $12.26 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00007178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.