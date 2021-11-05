Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TKNO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.