Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.