Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,005.17. 34,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,837.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,642.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

