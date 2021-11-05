Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 12.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $882,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,982.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,827.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,603.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $2,994.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.