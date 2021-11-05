Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,965.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,827.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,603.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $2,994.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

