Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

