Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.
ALTR opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.
In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
