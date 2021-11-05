Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.