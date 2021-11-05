Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading Up 42.6%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s share price was up 42.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 327,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 590% from the average daily volume of 47,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

