Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading Down 2.3%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.57. 7,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Alumina alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.