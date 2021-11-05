Amalgamated Bank Acquires 38,938 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 181.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,938 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $74.01 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.